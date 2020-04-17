Head-To-Head Comparison: Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) versus ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) and ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.0% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of ContraFect shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kezar Life Sciences and ContraFect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences N/A -38.85% -34.62% ContraFect N/A 60.90% 27.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kezar Life Sciences and ContraFect, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 ContraFect 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kezar Life Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 394.51%. ContraFect has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 174.48%. Given Kezar Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kezar Life Sciences is more favorable than ContraFect.

Volatility & Risk

Kezar Life Sciences has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ContraFect has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kezar Life Sciences and ContraFect’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences N/A N/A -$35.09 million ($1.84) -2.47 ContraFect N/A N/A -$12.79 million $1.11 6.07

Kezar Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ContraFect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

