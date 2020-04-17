HeartBout (HB) Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last week, HeartBout has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. HeartBout has a total market cap of $50,659.13 and $586.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.43 or 0.02737514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00224055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout’s launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

