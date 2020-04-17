Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Update

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 993,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HELE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $227.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 88.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,269,000 after acquiring an additional 140,963 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in Helen of Troy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE traded up $5.03 on Friday, reaching $138.25. 292,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,505. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.99. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $198.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

