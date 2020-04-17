Helex Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Helex has a total market cap of $20,072.81 and approximately $3,210.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Helex has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Helex token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00004048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00054089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.69 or 0.04296447 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00066042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00038120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014205 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009551 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003338 BTC.

About Helex

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official website is helex.world. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Helex

Helex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

