Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Helical (LON:HLCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HLCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities cut Helical to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Helical to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Helical from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 438.20 ($5.76).

LON:HLCL opened at GBX 364.50 ($4.79) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.92 million and a PE ratio of 14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25. Helical has a 52-week low of GBX 200.43 ($2.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 540 ($7.10). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 361.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 420.93.

In related news, insider Joe Lister acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,888 ($13,007.10).

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

