HempCoin (THC) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $456,049.14 and $1,055.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033863 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048808 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,131.64 or 0.99979729 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00059955 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 256,061,135 coins and its circulating supply is 255,925,985 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

