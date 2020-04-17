Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Short Interest Down 24.3% in March

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCCI. BidaskClub lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 55,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,119. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $138.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.54 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 1.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

