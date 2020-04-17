HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised HEXAGON AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Get HEXAGON AB/ADR alerts:

HXGBY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 25,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,188. HEXAGON AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $61.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.96.

HEXAGON AB/ADR Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXAGON AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXAGON AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.