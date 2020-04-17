Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the March 15th total of 4,940,600 shares. Currently, 33.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 544,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

In related news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Randall Humphrey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,456 shares of company stock valued at $235,892. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,831 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth $5,693,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 124,292 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth $8,144,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on HIBB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $202.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.63 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.