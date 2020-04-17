Hills Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Shares of PFE traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,150,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,445,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

