Hills Bank & Trust Co. Invests $1.20 Million in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,343 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $6,234,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,306 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $13,743,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,068 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $1,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.68.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.00. 2,797,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,093. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. Xilinx’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

