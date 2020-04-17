Hills Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 3,755 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,557,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 222.6% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 811,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,876,000 after buying an additional 26,691 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.48. 10,657,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,067,673. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

