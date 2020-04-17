Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stake Raised by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 3.4% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $199.85 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.23 and a 200-day moving average of $221.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Nomura upped their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

