Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Cut by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 60,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

NYSE:HON traded up $5.99 on Friday, reaching $138.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,750,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

