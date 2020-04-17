Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) versus Its Peers Critical Survey

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ: HOOK) is one of 609 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hookipa Pharma to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hookipa Pharma and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hookipa Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hookipa Pharma Competitors 6443 17517 34036 1357 2.51

Hookipa Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 127.74%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 48.49%. Given Hookipa Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hookipa Pharma is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hookipa Pharma and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hookipa Pharma $11.94 million -$43.04 million -3.34 Hookipa Pharma Competitors $2.13 billion $267.78 million 0.61

Hookipa Pharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hookipa Pharma. Hookipa Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hookipa Pharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hookipa Pharma -360.38% -55.60% -30.42% Hookipa Pharma Competitors -2,381.11% -220.49% -31.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Hookipa Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors. Its lead oncology product candidates are HB-201 and HB-202 that are in preclinical studies for the treatment of human papillomavirus-positive cancers. The company has a collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop arenavirus based therapeutics to treat hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infections. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

