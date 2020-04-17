HorusPay Price Reaches $0.0006 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $522,099.60 and approximately $108.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HorusPay has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.38 or 0.02735893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00220856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00056077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00049044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io.

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

