Howard Capital Management Has $10.69 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Howard Capital Management cut its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup makes up approximately 1.8% of Howard Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Howard Capital Management owned 0.17% of AptarGroup worth $10,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in AptarGroup by 12,962.5% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in AptarGroup by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.94. 256,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,036. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average of $110.72. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.17.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

