Howard Capital Management Has $16.94 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Howard Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 2.9% of Howard Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,633,592,000 after buying an additional 167,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,995,000 after acquiring an additional 165,557 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,941,889,000 after acquiring an additional 550,509 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,068,000 after acquiring an additional 120,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,072,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $7.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,750,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,393. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

