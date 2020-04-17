Howard Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Howard Capital Management lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the period. Xylem comprises 1.9% of Howard Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Howard Capital Management owned 0.09% of Xylem worth $10,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.3% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 20,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 16.4% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 59,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 20.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $403,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.59. 1,853,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,840. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average of $77.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.15.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.