Howard Capital Management Sells 1,729 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Howard Capital Management lowered its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Howard Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Howard Capital Management owned approximately 0.31% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,081,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 917.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,581 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $143,000.

IYW traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.36. The stock had a trading volume of 189,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,877. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $175.25 and a one year high of $261.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.32 and a 200-day moving average of $223.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.7253 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares US Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

