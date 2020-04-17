Huber Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 16,649 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $645,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,161,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.23.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

