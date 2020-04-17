Huber Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

SCHB stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.19. 2,021,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,192. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

