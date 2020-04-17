Huber Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,184,000 after purchasing an additional 723,408 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after buying an additional 608,474 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,131,000 after buying an additional 130,048 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after buying an additional 347,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,524,000 after buying an additional 196,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,773,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,532,345. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

