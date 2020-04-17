Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUSKF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Husky Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Husky Energy from $12.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Thursday.

HUSKF stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. Husky Energy has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

