Iberiabank Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,208,000 after buying an additional 2,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after buying an additional 2,459,852 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,655,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.20. 5,290,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,194,961. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

