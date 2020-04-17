Iberiabank Corp Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,586 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,259,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140,619. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

