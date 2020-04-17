Iberiabank Corp Sells 1,372 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.1% of Iberiabank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.25.

NYSE LMT traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $377.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.94 and a 200 day moving average of $387.61. The stock has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

