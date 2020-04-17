Iberiabank Corp Sells 14,236 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Iberiabank Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,236 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of Iberiabank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Iberiabank Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $22,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,176,000 after buying an additional 1,998,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,571,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,896 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,486,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,063,000.

IWF stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,874,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,175. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $192.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4254 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

