Ibstock (LON:IBST) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Ibstock (LON:IBST) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 210 ($2.76) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 270 ($3.55). UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ibstock from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 194 ($2.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Ibstock from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 232.57 ($3.06).

LON IBST opened at GBX 177.66 ($2.34) on Friday. Ibstock has a twelve month low of GBX 131.90 ($1.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.28 million and a PE ratio of 11.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 190.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 255.63.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 18.30 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ibstock will post 2162.0000633 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ibstock news, insider Chris McLeish purchased 30,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £74,565.06 ($98,086.11). Also, insider Joe Hudson purchased 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £20,528.34 ($27,003.87).

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

