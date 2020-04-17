Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 5,268 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 12.4% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

IVV traded up $7.53 on Friday, hitting $287.58. 7,982,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,551,616. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.99 and a 200-day moving average of $305.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

