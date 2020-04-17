Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,194 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 0.6% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,650,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,103,100. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

