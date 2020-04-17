Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CMC Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $89.39. 1,733,175 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.21. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4104 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

