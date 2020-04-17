Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Update

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 25,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of IPWR stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.99. 19,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ideal Power stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 1.92% of Ideal Power at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

