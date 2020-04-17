IDEX Membership (IDXM) Price Up 1% This Week

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for $93.68 or 0.01316049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded up 1% against the dollar. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $187,353.44 and approximately $33.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00053970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.24 or 0.04260123 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00066530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014056 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009754 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003356 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership (IDXM) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

