ImageCoin Market Cap Tops $447,029.46 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $447,029.46 and $739,269.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001098 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 9,507,369 coins and its circulating supply is 8,957,869 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

