Impleum Market Capitalization Reaches $58,548.30 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. Impleum has a total market cap of $58,548.30 and approximately $300.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Impleum has traded 149.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Impleum alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00083834 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048886 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Impleum Profile

IMPL is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 7,195,826 coins and its circulating supply is 6,922,843 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum. Impleum’s official website is impleum.com.

Buying and Selling Impleum

Impleum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.