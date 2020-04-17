Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Cut to GBX 610 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 610 ($8.02) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INF. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.31) price objective (down previously from GBX 900 ($11.84)) on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 885 ($11.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Informa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 726.73 ($9.56).

Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 326.70 ($4.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 499.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 728.16.

In related news, insider Stephen Davidson purchased 1,600 shares of Informa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £7,520 ($9,892.13).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

