INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFJPY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of INFORMA PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of INFORMA PLC/S stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 307,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,360. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84. INFORMA PLC/S has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $23.26.

INFORMA PLC/S Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

