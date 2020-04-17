Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on III. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

III stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $111.42 million, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.18 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Connors bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,474,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,168,404.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 23,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

