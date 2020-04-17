Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,957,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,308,219. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Infosys has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

