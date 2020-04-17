Ink (INK) Hits Market Cap of $876,030.92

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. In the last seven days, Ink has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Ink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Gate.io, Exrates and EXX. Ink has a total market cap of $876,030.92 and approximately $2,805.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.43 or 0.02737514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00224055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinnest, ZB.COM, LBank, Exmo, Coinrail, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, CoinEgg, EXX, Exrates, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

