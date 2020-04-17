INLOCK Tops 1-Day Volume of $19,552.00 (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 17th. In the last week, INLOCK has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One INLOCK token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. INLOCK has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $19,552.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INLOCK alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00054091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.57 or 0.04252736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00066528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014073 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009770 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003328 BTC.

About INLOCK

INLOCK (ILK) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,246,960,485 tokens. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io. The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog.

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INLOCK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INLOCK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.