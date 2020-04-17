Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Down 23.7% in March

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,400 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 510,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
IOSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 520.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ IOSP traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.00. 142,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.79. Innospec has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.36.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.
About Innospec
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.
