Insider Buying: Bulletin Resources Ltd (ASX:BNR) Insider Acquires 628,772 Shares of Stock

Bulletin Resources Ltd (ASX:BNR) insider Robert Martin acquired 628,772 shares of Bulletin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,120.70 ($14,270.00).

Bulletin Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of A$0.04 ($0.03). The stock has a market cap of $4.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.02.

About Bulletin Resources

Bulletin Resources Limited operates as a minerals exploration company in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Perth, Australia.

