Insider Buying: Land & Homes Group Ltd (ASX:LHM) Insider Purchases 2,250,000 Shares of Stock

Land & Homes Group Ltd (ASX:LHM) insider Choon Keng (CK) Kho bought 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$45,000.00 ($31,914.89).

Choon Keng (CK) Kho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Choon Keng (CK) Kho acquired 19,000,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$380,000.00 ($269,503.55).

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.01. Land & Homes Group Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of A$0.01 ($0.01).

