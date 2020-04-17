Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,043 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,346 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.6% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 18.5% during the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $259.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

