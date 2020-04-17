Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management

Howard Capital Management decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.8% of Howard Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 250,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $27,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.85.

ICE stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,842,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,214 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,789. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

