International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.47% of International Seaways worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 28,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 184,237 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 273,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 244,431 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $3,203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

INSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Shares of INSW opened at $23.23 on Friday. International Seaways Inc has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.01 million, a PE ratio of -580.75 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $124.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

