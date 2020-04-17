Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.9% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,873,000 after acquiring an additional 535,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,863,614,000 after purchasing an additional 101,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,587,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,927,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,730,427,000 after purchasing an additional 99,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $633.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

ISRG stock traded up $15.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $526.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,354. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $619.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.77.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

