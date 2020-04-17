Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.35% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBE. Jackson Financial Management acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $767,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $821,000.

NYSEARCA PBE opened at $50.05 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

